Drones with Infrared Cameras Help Track Elusive Koalas
August 05, 2020 08:24 PM
Conservationists in Australia are hoping infrared drones might help save the remaining koala population in New South Wales, one of the regions most affected by recent Australian bushfires. The infrared camera makes it easier to spot the iconic marsupials -- not bears -- which scientists say could be extinct by 2050. VOA's Mariama Diallo has this report.