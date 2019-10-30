East Asia Pacific

Drug Addiction Rises in Myanmar's Kachin State

October 30, 2019 09:31 AM
Drug Addiction Rises in Myanmar's Kachin State video player.
Embed
Link

In Myanmar’s Kachin State, eight years of conflict and displacement has caused some civilians to turn to drugs as authorities struggle to control and rehabilitate heroin and amphetamine addicts, both in the refugee camps and cities across the state. Users and officials tell of the struggles - both on and off the battlefield. Steve Sandford filed this report for VOA

Default Author Profile
Written By
Steve Sandford
Latest Episodes
Wed, 10/30/2019 - 06:00
Hariri's Resignation Could Create Political Vacuum in Lebanon
Hariri's Resignation Could Create Political Vacuum in Lebanon
Wed, 10/30/2019 - 05:51
Experts Question Trump’s Focus on Syrian Oil Fields
Experts Question Trump’s Focus on Syrian Oil Fields
Wed, 10/30/2019 - 05:48
150 Million Euros Pledged to Address Venezuelan Migration Crisis
150 Million Euros Pledged to Address Venezuelan Migration Crisis
Wed, 10/30/2019 - 05:43
China Slashes US Investments
China Slashes US Investments
Wed, 10/30/2019 - 05:29
Africa's Only Wheelchair Rugby League Battles it Out
Africa's Only Wheelchair Rugby League Battles it Out