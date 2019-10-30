Drug Addiction Rises in Myanmar's Kachin State
October 30, 2019 09:31 AM
In Myanmar’s Kachin State, eight years of conflict and displacement has caused some civilians to turn to drugs as authorities struggle to control and rehabilitate heroin and amphetamine addicts, both in the refugee camps and cities across the state. Users and officials tell of the struggles - both on and off the battlefield. Steve Sandford filed this report for VOA