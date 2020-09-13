Dust Storm Hits Turkey's Capital
September 13, 2020 04:06 PM
Dust clouds pass through a residential neighborhood in Turkey's capital city, Ankara, Saturday, September 12.
The storm darkened the sky during daytime hours.
Six people suffered minor injuries from debris flying during the storm, according to the city's mayor.
The storm was probably caused by a lack of rain in recent days, according to the Turkish State Meteorological Service.
(Reuters)