Ebola Fears Slow Crossings at DRC-Rwanda Border
August 9, 2019 02:53 AM
Witnesses say fears of the Ebola virus have brought border traffic between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo to a virtual standstill. Long lines and lengthy delays at the border crossings have left many traders frustrated. But officials say health checks are necessary to stop the spread of the deadly virus. Eugene Uwimana was at the border and has the story.