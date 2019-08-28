Economic Worries Cloud Trump Re-Election Hopes

President Donald Trump’s path to re-election next year seems to be getting more complicated. Trump continues to boast about a strong economy despite warnings from a number of economists that the U.S. may be headed for a recession in 2020. And the president must now fend off a primary challenge from within his own party from conservative radio talk show host and former congressman, Joe Walsh. VOA National correspondent Jim Malone has more on the president’s re-election prospects from Washington.