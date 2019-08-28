US Politics

Economic Worries Cloud Trump Re-Election Hopes

August 28, 2019 07:38 AM
Economic Worries Cloud Trump Re-Election Hopes video player.
Embed
Link

President Donald Trump’s path to re-election next year seems to be getting more complicated. Trump continues to boast about a strong economy despite warnings from a number of economists that the U.S. may be headed for a recession in 2020. And the president must now fend off a primary challenge from within his own party from conservative radio talk show host and former congressman, Joe Walsh.  VOA National correspondent Jim Malone has more on the president’s re-election prospects from Washington.

Latest Episodes
Wed, 08/28/2019 - 04:51
Ukrainian Artist Gives Color To Brooklyn
Ukrainian Artist Gives Color To Brooklyn
Wed, 08/28/2019 - 04:48
Solar Power Plant Improves Lives for Syrian Refugees
Solar Power Plant Improves Lives for Syrian Refugees in Jordan Camp
Wed, 08/28/2019 - 04:45
Nigeria's Plan For Cattle Herders Triggers Some Negative Reactions
Nigeria's Plan For Cattle Herders Triggers Some Negative Reactions
Wed, 08/28/2019 - 04:43
Macron Says Europe Should Reach Out to Russia
Macron Says Europe Should Reach Out to Russia
Wed, 08/28/2019 - 04:41
Tensions in Kashmir Tanking Tourism
Tensions in Kashmir Tanking Tourism