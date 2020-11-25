Education in a Pandemic

From kindergarten to graduate school, education for an estimated 1.6 billion students has been disrupted because of the coronavirus pandemic. Plugged In with Greta Van Susteren examines how students, teachers, and staff have adapted to keep up and keep safe with Lynn Pasquerella, president of the Association of American Colleges and Universities, and John Katzman, co-founder of The Princeton Review. Airdate: November 25, 2020.