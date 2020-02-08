Coronavirus Outbreak

Efforts Intensify to Halt Coronavirus’ Spread

February 08, 2020 12:41 AM
Embed

Four people who were aboard a Royal Caribbean cruise ship are being evaluated for possible coronavirus infections in Newark, New Jersey, while 11 Americans quarantined on another cruise ship off the coast of Japan have tested positive for the virus. Meanwhile, the doctor who helped sound the alarm on the virus died from the illness as confirmed cases now number more than 31,000 with more than 600 dead in China. VOA correspondent Mariama Diallo reports.

Mariama Diallo
By
Mariama Diallo
Latest Episodes
Fri, 02/07/2020 - 21:10
Mapping Major Foreign Forces in Syria
Mapping Major Foreign Forces in Syria
Fri, 02/07/2020 - 20:04
Acquittal Not the End of Trump’s Battles With Democrats
Acquittal Not the End of Trump’s Battles With Democrats
Fri, 02/07/2020 - 19:17
Last-Minute Preparations Ahead of Oscars Night
Last-Minute Preparations Ahead of Oscars Night
Fri, 02/07/2020 - 19:12
Scientists Study Climate Change in Ocean’s Midnight Zone
Scientists Study Climate Change in Ocean’s Midnight Zone
Fri, 02/07/2020 - 18:54
Hollywood Costumes Get Their Close Up
Hollywood Costumes Get Their Close Up