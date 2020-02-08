Efforts Intensify to Halt Coronavirus’ Spread
February 08, 2020 12:41 AM
Four people who were aboard a Royal Caribbean cruise ship are being evaluated for possible coronavirus infections in Newark, New Jersey, while 11 Americans quarantined on another cruise ship off the coast of Japan have tested positive for the virus. Meanwhile, the doctor who helped sound the alarm on the virus died from the illness as confirmed cases now number more than 31,000 with more than 600 dead in China. VOA correspondent Mariama Diallo reports.