Efforts Under Way in Kabul for 'Unified' Stance Ahead of Peace Talks With Taliban
April 07, 2021 07:52 PM
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has shared a three-phase peace roadmap that focuses on a cease-fire, elections and building a constitutional framework. Meanwhile, Afghanistan's peace council says it is working to build consensus among Afghan politicians ahead of the peace conference in Turkey. Hikmat Sorosh reports from Kabul.