Extremism Watch

Efforts Under Way in Kabul for 'Unified' Stance Ahead of Peace Talks With Taliban

April 07, 2021 07:52 PM
360p | 7 MB
480p | 9 MB
540p | 12 MB
720p | 25 MB
1080p | 45 MB
Original | 328 MB
Embed
Download Audio
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has shared a three-phase peace roadmap that focuses on a cease-fire, elections and building a constitutional framework. Meanwhile, Afghanistan's peace council says it is working to build consensus among Afghan politicians ahead of the peace conference in Turkey. Hikmat Sorosh reports from Kabul. 
 

Default Author Profile
By
Hikmat Sorosh
Latest Episodes
Wed, 04/07/2021 - 04:55 PM
Hospital Staff Applaud 104-Year-Old Colombian Who Twice Beat COVID-19
Hospital Staff Applaud 104-Year-Old Colombian Who Twice Beat COVID-19
Wed, 04/07/2021 - 03:20 PM
Plugged In-Crossing the US Border
Plugged In-Crossing the US Border
Wed, 04/07/2021 - 02:57 PM
NATO At 72: Alliance Faces New Challenges, Enduring Threats
NATO at 72: Alliance Faces New Challenges, Enduring Threats
Wed, 04/07/2021 - 02:30 PM
Straight Talk Africa
Shaka Ssali, host of Straight Talk Africa.
Wed, 04/07/2021 - 12:30 PM
Africa 54 - April 7, 2021
A54 April 7