Middle East

Egypt Announces Partial Opening as Economy Plunges Downward

May 06, 2020 12:38 PM
Embed
This program will begin at
This program has ended.

For some Egyptians, the impact of the coronavirus shutdown has been more frightening than the virus itself, which has infected thousands and killed hundreds by early May. With businesses closed, the poor are getting poorer. Now, as Egypt is starting to slowly reopen, medical experts warn the nation can’t handle a larger outbreak. VOA’s Heather Murdock in Istanbul has this report with Hamada Elrasam in Cairo.

Heather Murdock
By
Heather Murdock
Middle East Correspondent
Latest Episodes
Wed, 05/06/2020 - 13:03
Back-to-Back Crises Further Erode Media in Albania
Back-to-Back Crises Further Erode Media in Albania
Wed, 05/06/2020 - 12:34
We’re Supposed to be Empty-nesting
We’re Supposed to be Empty-nesting
Wed, 05/06/2020 - 09:35
Spaniards Relish the Outdoors After 46 Days of Lockdown
Spaniards Enjoy Sunshine, Sports For First Time in Weeks
Wed, 05/06/2020 - 06:32
South Africa Has Affordable Ventilators, Thanks to Doctors, Engineers
South African Doctors, Engineers Design Ventilators to Meet Shortage
Wed, 05/06/2020 - 06:30
Tech Helps Take Care of Mom and Dad
Tech Helps Take Care of Mom and Dad