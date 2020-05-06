Egypt Announces Partial Opening as Economy Plunges Downward
May 06, 2020
For some Egyptians, the impact of the coronavirus shutdown has been more frightening than the virus itself, which has infected thousands and killed hundreds by early May. With businesses closed, the poor are getting poorer. Now, as Egypt is starting to slowly reopen, medical experts warn the nation can’t handle a larger outbreak. VOA’s Heather Murdock in Istanbul has this report with Hamada Elrasam in Cairo.