Electoral College confirms Biden victory
December 14, 2020 10:30 PM
Listen
This program will begin at 10:30 PM
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.
Presidential electors across the United States voted in the Electoral College Monday. They confirmed that former Vice President Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump in last month’s election for a new four-year term as the American leader. Plus, U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Twitter that Attorney General William Barr submitted his resignation Monday. And using virtual reality to gain real empathy.