The Americas

Electricity Returns to Parts of Venezuela after Outages Plunged Much of the Country into Darkness

July 25, 2019 02:59 AM
Power Returns to Parts of Venezuela After Outages Plunged Much of the Country into Darkness video player.
Embed

Electric power is slowly returning in Venezuela after a devastating blackout that ground activity to a virtual halt in a country beleaguered by a protracted political power struggle. VOA's Arash Arabasadi reports that the Trump administration is renewing calls for the departure of embattled socialist ruler Nicolas Maduro, who remains defiant, insisting that conditions in Venezuela will improve.

Latest Episodes
July 25, 2019
Ethiopia's First Female Supreme Court Chief Hopes to Rebuild Trust
Ethiopia’s First Female Supreme Court Chief Hopes to Rebuild Trust
July 25, 2019
Boris Johnson Begins Term as Britain's Prime Minister
Boris Johnson Begins Term as Britain's Prime Minister
July 25, 2019
Mueller Testifies to Divided House Committees
Mueller Testifies to Divided House Committees
July 25, 2019
Mueller Capitol Hill Testimony Deepens Political Divide
Mueller Capitol Hill Testimony Deepens Political Divide
July 24, 2019
Virtual Reality Art Show Transports Visitors Into Alternate Realities
Virtual Reality Art Show Transports Visitors Into Alternate Realities