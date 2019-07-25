Electricity Returns to Parts of Venezuela after Outages Plunged Much of the Country into Darkness
July 25, 2019 02:59 AM
Power Returns to Parts of Venezuela After Outages Plunged Much of the Country into Darkness video player.
Electric power is slowly returning in Venezuela after a devastating blackout that ground activity to a virtual halt in a country beleaguered by a protracted political power struggle. VOA's Arash Arabasadi reports that the Trump administration is renewing calls for the departure of embattled socialist ruler Nicolas Maduro, who remains defiant, insisting that conditions in Venezuela will improve.