Immigration

Ending Homelessness in Seattle, One Family at a Time

August 4, 2019 01:20 AM
Ending Homelessness in Seattle, One Family at a Time video player.
Embed

There are an estimated 12,000 homeless people living in Seattle, in the Northwest U.S. state of Washington, according to the U.S. government. Among those homeless, a significant but difficult to quantify number don't speak English. But one nonprofit is working to serve English learners and end homelessness all at the same time. VOA's Valdya Baraputri reports.
 

Latest Episodes
August 04, 2019
Basketball Without Borders: WNBA Champions Coach Young African Players
Basketball Without Borders: WNBA Champions Coach Young African Players
August 03, 2019
US Defense Secretary Wants INF-range Missiles in Asia
Esper ASIA INF
August 03, 2019
US Defense Secretary Wants INF-range Missiles in Asia
Esper ASIA INF
August 03, 2019
US Defense Secretary Wants INF-range Missiles in Asia
Esper ASIA INF
August 03, 2019
Afghan Soldier Gets Married a Year After Family Buried Him
Afghan Soldier WEBVID CQ