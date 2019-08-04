Ending Homelessness in Seattle, One Family at a Time
August 4, 2019 01:20 AM
There are an estimated 12,000 homeless people living in Seattle, in the Northwest U.S. state of Washington, according to the U.S. government. Among those homeless, a significant but difficult to quantify number don't speak English. But one nonprofit is working to serve English learners and end homelessness all at the same time. VOA's Valdya Baraputri reports.