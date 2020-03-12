Coronavirus Outbreak

Europe Slams US Coronavirus Travel Ban as Financial Markets Plummet

March 12, 2020 08:18 PM
Embed
This program will begin at
This program has ended.

The European Union has criticized President Trump’s decision to ban most European travellers from entering the United States for 30 days. From midnight Friday Washington time, all foreign nationals who have entered the EU’s border-free Schengen zone in the last 14 days will be barred from entry, in an effort to stop the spread of the Coronavirus. As Henry Ridgwell reports from London, the move sent panic through financial markets as fears grow over the economic impact of the pandemic.

Henry Ridgwell
By
Henry Ridgwell
Latest Episodes
Thu, 03/12/2020 - 17:55
Proposal to Eliminate Term Limits Signals Putin Could Be Here to Stay
Proposal to Eliminate Term Limits Signals Putin Could Be Here to Stay
Thu, 03/12/2020 - 17:56
Mosul Moves to Prevent Spread of Coronavirus
Mosul Moves to Prevent Spread of Coronavirus
Thu, 03/12/2020 - 11:56
Coronavirus Sparks US Recession Fears
Coronavirus Sparks US Recession Fears
Thu, 03/12/2020 - 10:22
Non-Governmental Search and Rescue Team Serves Turkish Disasters
Non-Governmental Search and Rescue Team Serves Turkish Disasters
Thu, 03/12/2020 - 09:59
What It's Like to be a Female Construction Worker in US
What It's Like to be a Female Construction Worker in US