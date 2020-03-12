Europe Slams US Coronavirus Travel Ban as Financial Markets Plummet

The European Union has criticized President Trump’s decision to ban most European travellers from entering the United States for 30 days. From midnight Friday Washington time, all foreign nationals who have entered the EU’s border-free Schengen zone in the last 14 days will be barred from entry, in an effort to stop the spread of the Coronavirus. As Henry Ridgwell reports from London, the move sent panic through financial markets as fears grow over the economic impact of the pandemic.