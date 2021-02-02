Environmentalists Fear Permanent Damage from US-Mexico Border Wall
February 02, 2021
President Joe Biden has ordered a pause on the construction of the US-Mexico border wall that was a key part of President Trump’s agenda. As Megan Janetsky reports from the San Bernardino National Wildlife Refuge in southern Arizona, environmentalists say a flurry of construction during Trump’s final days in office created a cascade of environmental problems.
Camera: Megan Janetsky