Environmentalists Fear Permanent Damage from US-Mexico Border Wall

February 02, 2021 09:16 AM
President Joe Biden has ordered a pause on the construction of the US-Mexico border wall that was a key part of President Trump’s agenda. As Megan Janetsky reports from the San Bernardino National Wildlife Refuge in southern Arizona, environmentalists say a flurry of construction during Trump’s final days in office created a cascade of environmental problems.  

Camera: Megan Janetsky

Megan Janetsky
