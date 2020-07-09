Europe

Erdogan Pushes to Reconvert Hagia Sophia into Mosque

July 09, 2020 04:40 PM
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan faces a growing backlash over plans to convert Istanbul's Hagia Sophia, the former Greek Orthodox cathedral that is now a museum, into a mosque. Once eastern Christianity’s greatest church, it was turned into a mosque after the Ottoman conquest in the 15th century and then a museum in the 1930s. Dorian Jones reports from Istanbul on the latest battle over Hagia Sophia.

Camera: Berke Bas   Produced by: Jon Spier 
 

Dorian Jones
By
Dorian Jones
