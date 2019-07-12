Escape Room Craze in Washington With a Hollywood Twist

After teaching high school math for years, Ginger Flesher-Sonnier decided she wanted a change. So she opened an adult funhouse of sorts known as an escape room, in which a group of people go into a special room and have to work as a team to solve a mystery within a set time period to "escape." But, Flesher-Sonnier transformed the challenge into a Hollywood-themed escape room. VOA's Maxim Moskalkov has more.