Ethiopia captures Tigray

November 29, 2020 10:30 PM
The Ethiopian government says it has captured Mekelle, the capital of the rebellious Tigray region even as the Tigrayan People's Liberation Front says they will fight on. Plus, the Trump campaign loses more election challenges. And what's the broader impact on the region after Iran vows to retaliate after Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was killed Friday.

