Science & Health

Ethiopia Plants Trees to Curb Climate Change Effects

July 31, 2019 03:26 AM
Ethiopia Plants Trees to Curb Climate Change Effects video player.
Embed

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and his guest, director of the World Food Program David Beasley, planted tree seedlings on Tuesday in a salute to Ethiopia's Green Legacy Initiative, which seeks to combat climate change through mass tree planting. Volunteers in the Horn of Africa state planted 350 million trees in the past week in an effort to curb climate change effects.

Latest Episodes
August 08, 2019
Huntsman Resigns After 'Historically Difficult' Term as US Ambassador to Russia
Huntsman Resigns After 'Historically Difficult' Term as US Ambassador to Russia
August 08, 2019
Why Some of Russia's Young People Want Out
Why Some of Russia's Young People Want Out
August 08, 2019
Africa's Second Breast Milk Bank in Nairobi Having an Impact
Africa's Second Breast Milk Bank in Nairobi Having an Impact
August 08, 2019
American Women and the Vote: National Archives Celebrates 19th Amendment’s Centennial
American Women and the Vote: National Archives Celebrates 19th Amendment’s Centennial
August 08, 2019
Uganda Para-Badminton Players Strive for Paralympics Despite Limitations
Uganda Para-Badminton Players Strive for Paralympics Despite Limitations