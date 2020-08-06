Ethiopians Living in Egypt Say Racism is Intensifying

The long-running dispute between Egypt and Ethiopia over the Nile River dam remains unresolved, and on the streets of Cairo Ethiopian residents say racism and hostilities against them are intensifying. This comes as rains in Ethiopia are filling the reservoir of the controversial dam upstream, a development Egyptians see as an existential threat. VOA’s Heather Murdock has more from Istanbul with Hamada Elrasam in Cairo.



Camera: Hamada Elrasam