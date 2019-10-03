EU: Britain's New Brexit Plan Not Good Enough
October 3, 2019 01:21 AM
The European Union has reacted with skepticism to new proposals from Britain for a deal to leave the bloc. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson outlined the plans Tuesday, which aim to break the impasse over the future of the border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, which becomes an external EU frontier after Brexit. Britain is scheduled to leave the EU at the end of the month, as Henry Ridgwell reports from London.