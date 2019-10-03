Europe

EU: Britain's New Brexit Plan Not Good Enough

October 3, 2019 01:21 AM
EU: Britain's New Brexit Plan Not Good Enough video player.
Embed
Link

The European Union has reacted with skepticism to new proposals from Britain for a deal to leave the bloc. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson outlined the plans Tuesday, which aim to break the impasse over the future of the border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, which becomes an external EU frontier after Brexit. Britain is scheduled to leave the EU at the end of the month, as Henry Ridgwell reports from London.

Latest Episodes
Wed, 10/02/2019 - 13:32
Hong Kong Police Shooting of Protester Escalates Potential for Deadly Clashes
Hong Kong Police Shooting of Protester Escalates Potential for Deadly Clashes
Wed, 10/02/2019 - 06:35
Want to Buy Leftover Food at a Discount? There's an App for That
Hungry for a Deal? Apps Help Shops Cut Food Waste, Offering Leftovers at a Discount
Wed, 10/02/2019 - 06:30
Trump Ties to Saudi Arabia as Close as Ever
One Year After Khashoggi Murder, Trump’s Ties with Saudi Leaders Remain Strong
Wed, 10/02/2019 - 06:23
How Social Media Made Immigrant's Rescue Cat a Millionaire
From Rescue Cat to Corporate Star
Wed, 10/02/2019 - 06:20
One Year After Journalist's Murder, Case Being 'Ignored'
A Turkish police officer walks past a picture of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Oct. 2, 2019.