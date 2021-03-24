Europe

As Europe Debates COVID Passports, Recovery Hopes Fade

March 24, 2021 09:25 AM
The European Commission's proposal to create a health passport to facilitate safe, free movement inside the EU during the remainder of the COVID-19 pandemic could be a solution to save the tourism industry in parts of southern Europe this summer.  But with the vaccine rollout off to a slow start and the infection rates going up across Europe, few are hoping for a recovery soon. Jonathan Spier narrates this report by Alfonso Beato in Barcelona.

Camera: Alfonso Beato, Filip Huygens   
Producer:   Jon Spier 

Default Author Profile
By
Alfonso Beato
