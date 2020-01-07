Middle East

Europe, NATO Call for Restraint as Iran Pledges Revenge for US Attack

January 07, 2020 08:50 PM
America's European allies have urged de-escalation on all sides following Iran's pledge to retaliate for the U.S. killing of the country's top general. Qassem Soleimani was killed in a drone strike at Baghdad's airport Friday. Protests have erupted across the Middle East, and as Henry Ridgwell reports from London, NATO has suspended its training mission in Iraq as fears grow of an escalation in violence.

Henry Ridgwell
By
Henry Ridgwell
