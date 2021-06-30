Europe, US Warn About Disinformation Campaign Around Russia’s Sputnik V Vaccine
June 30, 2021 12:17 PM
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.
Efforts are taking place around the world to vaccinate as many people as possible to protect against COVID-19. Officials are tracking the safety and effectiveness of those efforts, but some medical experts say they aren’t getting the information they need on Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine. Anush Avetisyan has the story.
Camera: David Gogokhia
Produced by: Henry Hernandez