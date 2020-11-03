Europe

Europe Vows to Defend Values After Terror Attacks

November 03, 2020 02:28 PM
Austrian authorities continue to investigate whether more than one attacker was involved in the terrorist shootings in Vienna Monday night that left four people dead and scores wounded.  As Henry Ridgwell reports from London, it’s the latest in a series of terrorist incidents in Europe in recent days.   

Camera: Henry Ridgwell   

Video editor: Jon Spier

Henry Ridgwell
By
Henry Ridgwell
