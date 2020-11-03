Europe Vows to Defend Values After Terror Attacks
November 03, 2020 02:28 PM
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.
Austrian authorities continue to investigate whether more than one attacker was involved in the terrorist shootings in Vienna Monday night that left four people dead and scores wounded. As Henry Ridgwell reports from London, it’s the latest in a series of terrorist incidents in Europe in recent days.
Camera: Henry Ridgwell
Video editor: Jon Spier