European Attitudes Harden as Czech Visit to Taiwan Triggers Chinese Fury
September 05, 2020 01:34 AM
A bitter dispute between China and the Czech Republic threatens to affect relations between Europe and Beijing. A delegation from the Czech senate visited Taiwan this week – which China claims as part of its territory. Strongly worded threats from Beijing against the delegation have prompted criticism from EU leaders. As Henry Ridgwell reports, the dispute comes as Europe hardens its language towards China.
Camera: Henry Ridgwell