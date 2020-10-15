European Cities Locked Down Amid Coronavirus Surge
October 15, 2020 06:08 PM
Dozens of European cities have been forced into lockdown amid a surge in coronavirus infections. Hospital intensive care units are filling up fast and there are fears that health systems could become overwhelmed as winter approaches. As Henry Ridgwell reports from London, there is growing pressure for a return to the strict nationwide lockdowns that were imposed in the spring — despite concerns over their economic impact.
Camera: Henry Ridgwell Produced by: Rob Raffaele