European Unity On Iran Nuclear Deal May Be Cracking

Europe has so far remained united in its backing for the 2015 Iran nuclear deal or JCPOA, despite strong pressure from the Trump administration to abandon the agreement. The deal saw most sanctions on Iran lifted in return for limits on nuclear fuel enrichment – but the U.S. withdrew and re-imposed sanctions in 2018. As Henry Ridgwell reports from London, Washington is ramping up pressure on its closest European allies, following Tehran’s accidental shooting down of a Ukrainian passenger jet last week