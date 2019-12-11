Even in His Hometown, Mayor Pete Struggles with Black Voters

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg is polling No. 1 in the key state of Iowa, which holds the first-in-the-nation caucus in February. He also has risen to the top tier nationally. But criticism that the South Bend, Indiana, mayor has little support from black voters and lacks political experience continues to shadow his political narrative. VOA's Esha Sarai traveled to South Bend to hear what residents think about his presidential aspirations.