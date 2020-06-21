Excitement Over Malaysia’s Steps Towards Normalcy Met with Concerns About the Economy
As Malaysia’s economy start to reopen analysts say the movement restrictions the country took to limit the spread of the coronavirus should also help it recover from the financial downturn it now faces. As Dave Grunebaum reports, Malaysians are balancing economic uncertainties with an upbeat feeling about getting a step closer to their normal routines.
