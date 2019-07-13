USA

In Exclusive VOA Interviews, NASA Astronauts Reflect on Historic Moon Missions

July 13, 2019 02:00 AM
In Exclusive VOA Interviews, NASA Astronauts Reflect on Historic Moon Missions video player.
Embed

As the world celebrates the 50th anniversary of the historic mission to land humans on the surface of the moon, VOA's Kane Farabaugh presents this reflection of the monumental achievement through the eyes of the NASA astronauts themselves. In exclusive interviews Farabaugh gathered, the men of the Apollo program reflect on the path to the moon, and what lies beyond.
 

Latest Episodes
July 13, 2019
Capitol Hill Frustration Grows Over Immigration Crisis
Immigration rights activists hold a "Lights for Liberty" rally and candle light vigil in front of the White House in Washington, July 12, 2019.
July 13, 2019
Is Lab Grown Meat the Next Big Thing?
Is Lab Grown Meat the Next Big Thing?
July 13, 2019
Fantasy, Fun for Adults at Summer Camp for Nerds
Fantasy, Fun for Adults at Summer Camp for Nerds
July 13, 2019
Nigerian Businesses Assess Future Impact of New Continental Trade Deal
Nigerian Businesses Assess Future Impact of New Continental Trade Deal
July 12, 2019
IS Claims Attack on Christians in Syria's Qamishli
IS Claims Attack on Christians in Syria's Qamishli