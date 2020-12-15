Expecting and new mothers don't want to leave refugee camp
December 15, 2020 10:30 PM
Expecting mothers and mothers with newborns are among the families living in the main Sudanese border camp after fleeing the fighting in Ethiopia’s Tigray region. Plus, how strong is America's democracy as U.S. President Donald Trump continues challenging election results? And, Boko Haram has claimed responsibility for kidnapping more than 300 schoolboys in Nigeria.