Experiencing the Realities of Aging Through Virtual Reality

December 01, 2020 12:14 PM
The number of people age 65 and older is growing faster around the world than any other age group, according to the United Nations. It is often painful and frustrating caring for someone who is suffering from age-related challenges linked to cognitive decline, dementia, hearing and visual problems. Virtual reality is now being used to help caregivers develop more understanding and empathy so they can better interact with the elderly. VOA’s Elizabeth Lee has the details on how it works.

Elizabeth Lee, of VOA's Los Angeles Bureau
By
Elizabeth Lee
