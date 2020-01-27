East Asia Pacific

Expert: Second-Generation Coronavirus Could be More Deadly

January 27, 2020 06:02 AM
An expert in China warns that the new strain of virus originating from the Chinese city of Wuhan could be gaining strength and increasing its ability to transfer from one person to another. The coronavirus that is causing respiratory problems similar to pneumonia has sickened close to 3,000 people worldwide and killed at least 56 in China, prompting governments to come up with measures to protect their citizens. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports.

By
Zlatica Hoke
Mon, 01/27/2020 - 05:53
Teaching Tolerance in the US at the School Level
Vote Expected This Week on Allowing Witnesses at Trump Impeachment Trial
Myanmar Military Faces Added International Scrutiny
Back To The Gates Of Hell: Survivor Prepares For Return To Auschwitz
Public Awareness Linked to Rise in Afghan Vaccinations
