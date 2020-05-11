USA

Experts Debate on How Quickly the US Economy Will Rebound

May 11, 2020 04:31 AM
In April, the unemployment rate grew to an unprecedented 14.7% according to a new report released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. It is the highest unemployment rate and largest single-month change since 1948 when the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics started tracking the numbers. While White House experts are hopeful the economy will quickly rebound, others are not so optimistic. VOA’s Elizabeth Lee has the details.

Elizabeth Lee, of VOA's Los Angeles Bureau
