Experts Question Trump’s Focus on Syrian Oil Fields

U.S. President Donald Trump has made protecting Syria's oil reserves a top priority, and is deploying U.S. troops to the oil fields even as he pulled American forces out of the border area with Turkey, clearing the way for a Turkish military assault earlier this month on the Kurds. Senior administration officials say the U.S. wants to keep the oil fields from falling back into the hands of Islamic State militants. But as VOA’s Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports, experts question Trump's focus on the oil fields.