Middle East

Experts Question Trump’s Focus on Syrian Oil Fields

October 30, 2019 05:51 AM
Experts Question Trump’s Focus on Syrian Oil Fields video player.
Embed
Link

U.S. President Donald Trump has made protecting Syria's oil reserves a top priority, and is deploying U.S. troops to the oil fields even as he pulled American forces out of the border area with Turkey, clearing the way for a Turkish military assault earlier this month on the Kurds.  Senior administration officials say the U.S. wants to keep the oil fields from falling back into the hands of Islamic State militants.  But as VOA’s Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports, experts question Trump's focus on the oil fields. 

Cindy Saine
By
Cindy Saine
VOA Diplomatic Correspondent
Latest Episodes
Wed, 10/30/2019 - 06:00
Hariri's Resignation Could Create Political Vacuum in Lebanon
Hariri's Resignation Could Create Political Vacuum in Lebanon
Wed, 10/30/2019 - 05:48
150 Million Euros Pledged to Address Venezuelan Migration Crisis
150 Million Euros Pledged to Address Venezuelan Migration Crisis
Wed, 10/30/2019 - 05:43
China Slashes US Investments
China Slashes US Investments
Wed, 10/30/2019 - 05:29
Africa's Only Wheelchair Rugby League Battles it Out
Africa's Only Wheelchair Rugby League Battles it Out
Wed, 10/30/2019 - 05:25
Fear in Uganda’s Gay Community Amid Death Penalty Push, Arrests
Fear in Uganda’s Gay Community amid Death Penalty Push, Arrests