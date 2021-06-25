Experts: Severe Droughts, Fires Signal Environmental Shift
June 25, 2021 09:29 AM
Parts of the western United States are seeing record high temperatures in the midst of drought — signaling, experts say, long-term changes in the weather. With dozens of fires now burning in Western states, President Joe Biden will convene a meeting of Western governors, emergency officials and others to talk about the problem in coming days.