USA

Experts: Severe Droughts, Fires Signal Environmental Shift

June 25, 2021 09:29 AM
360p | 9 MB
480p | 13 MB
540p | 17 MB
720p | 35 MB
1080p | 70 MB
Original | 83 MB
Embed
Download Audio
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.

Parts of the western United States are seeing record high temperatures in the midst of drought — signaling, experts say, long-term changes in the weather.  With dozens of fires now burning in Western states, President Joe Biden will convene a meeting of Western governors, emergency officials and others to talk about the problem in coming days.

Mike O'Sullivan
By
Mike O'Sullivan
Latest Episodes
Fri, 06/25/2021 - 10:30 AM
VOA Our Voices 326: World Refugee Day: "Together We Heal, Learn and Shine"
OV 326
Fri, 06/25/2021 - 09:00 AM
Red Carpet - Season 2, Episode 111
RC 2-122
Thu, 06/24/2021 - 08:49 PM
Rare Tornado Hits Czech Republic
Rare Tornado Hits Czech Republic
Thu, 06/24/2021 - 07:46 PM
Afghan Partners Who Helped US Troops Await Special Immigrant Visas
Afghan Partners Waiting for Special Immigrant Visas to US
Thu, 06/24/2021 - 04:09 PM
Northern Hemisphere Sees Its Longest Day of the Year
Northern Hemisphere Sees Its Longest Day of the Year