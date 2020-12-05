Quick Takes

Extreme Santa Zip-Lines Down Rio's Iconic Sugarloaf Mountain

December 05, 2020 04:32 PM
In the heat of the Rio de Janeiro sun, Santa Claus traded in the chimney for a more extreme arrival this Christmas, zip-lining down the city's iconic Sugarloaf Mountain. 

Dangling from the wires that carry hundreds of view-hungry tourists in cable cars between the mountains each day, Santa zipped down toward the city on Saturday, December 5. 

Traditional family celebrations for Christmas take place on December 25 in Brazil, the largest predominantly Catholic country in the world.  

Although festivities are expected to look a little different this year amid the coronavirus pandemic. 

(Reuters)  

