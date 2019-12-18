Extremism & Terrorism in 2019

A deadly shooting spree by a Saudi Arabian military officer at a US Naval base again puts the spotlight on US-Saudi relations. Plugged In with Greta Van Susteren examines the relationship with VOA National Security Correspondent Jeff Seldin, European reporter Henry Ridgwell and former US Ambassador to Yemen Gerald Feierstein. Also, Christine Levinson, wife of former FBI agent Bob Levinson, tells us about the latest efforts to secure her husband's release, who is believed to be held by Iran. Air date December 18, 2019.