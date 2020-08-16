Eyewitness Captures Footage of Smoke Funnel in California Wildfire

An eyewitness has captured images of a smoke funnel near a raging California wildfire, as weather agencies issued a rare "fire tornado" alert, Saturday, August 15.

Eyewitness Dylyn Walker recorded footage of the whirl of smoke and blazing fire across the grassland while he was on his way to check on his relatives, as an evacuation alert went out for Plumas and Lassen counties in northern California.

Local media reported that the Loyalton Fire, which originated east of the town of the same name, has burned around 20,000 acres, with 5% containment as of Saturday evening.

(Reuters)