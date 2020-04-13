USA

Face Masks Are LA Fashion Designer’s Latest Creations

April 13, 2020 06:02 AM
Embed
This program will begin at
This program has ended.

Even though many countries began advising citizens to wear face masks in public not long after the coronavirus outbreak started, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, or CDC, only recently began recommending that people use cloth coverings for their faces in public places, like grocery stores. In Los Angeles, one fashion designer who is also a registered nurse started making face masks even before the U.S. issued the new recommendation. VOA’s Elizabeth Lee has the details.

Elizabeth Lee, of VOA's Los Angeles Bureau
By
Elizabeth Lee
Latest Episodes
Mon, 04/13/2020 - 12:43
Singing Through South Africa’s Lockdown 
Singing Through South Africa’s Lockdown 
Mon, 04/13/2020 - 08:28
Rights Groups: Hungary’s Coronavirus Law Creates Indefinite 'Dictatorship'
Rights Groups: Hungary’s Coronavirus Law Creates Indefinite 'Dictatorship'
Mon, 04/13/2020 - 06:00
Lifted Lockdown Does Not Free Foreign Students in China
Lifted Lockdown Does Not Free Foreign Students in China
Sun, 04/12/2020 - 21:47
Americans Wonder When Life Will Return to Normal?
The Hassebroek family celebrates Easter Sunday dinner in their backyard during the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
Sun, 04/12/2020 - 11:25
COVID-19 to Hit US LGBTQ Community Especially Hard
COVID-19 to Hit LGBTQ Community Especially Hard