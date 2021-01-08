Facing Threats of Removal, Trump Says He is ‘Outraged’ by Violence
January 08, 2021 02:03 AM
In a video released Thursday night, President Donald Trump said he is outraged by the “violence, lawlessness and mayhem” that transpired when his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol this week. Trump is facing a growing call from Democrats and Republicans who say he must be removed from office. White House Correspondent Patsy Widakuswara reports.
