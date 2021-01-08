2020 USA Votes

Facing Threats of Removal, Trump Says He is ‘Outraged’ by Violence

January 08, 2021 02:03 AM
In a video released Thursday night, President Donald Trump said he is outraged by the “violence, lawlessness and mayhem” that transpired when his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol this week. Trump is facing a growing call from Democrats and Republicans who say he must be removed from office. White House Correspondent Patsy Widakuswara reports.
Producer: Bakhtiyar Zamanov

Patsy Widakuswara, Senior White House Correspondent
By
Patsy Widakuswara

Patsy Widakuswara is VOA's Senior White House Correspondent where she brings over 25 years of international broadcast experience to deliver engaging, informative content to VOA's 280 million audience worldwide.

Patsy started as a radio talk show host in Jakarta in 1995 while studying international relations at Universitas Indonesia. She continued her broadcast career as a reporter and anchor at national stations ANTV and Metro TV.

She moved to the UK in 2001 after receiving the Chevening Scholarship for a masters degree in journalism from Goldsmiths College, University of London. She worked as an assistant producer on award-winning television documentaries for BBC and Channel 4 before joining VOA as anchor and senior producer at the Indonesian Service in Washington, DC, where she managed a team of political and investigative reporters.

Patsy lives with her son and their pet bearded dragon. She is an avid yogi and cook, and spends her free time volunteering for an Indonesian language institute for children and diaspora cultural events.

