Arts & Culture

Fact or Fiction, the Treasure is as Important as the Thrill of the Hunt

September 29, 2019 07:43 PM
Fact or Fiction, the Treasure is as Important as the Thrill of the Hunt video player.
Embed
Link

About 350,000 treasure hunters from all over the world, have been scouting out a large area in the Rocky Mountains stretching from Northern New Mexico to Montana, looking for a hidden treasure. As the story goes, all one needs to do to find the loot, is to decipher the nine clues in a poem written by wealthy art collector and entrepreneur Forrest Fenn, who says he collected and hid the treasure years ago. Its lore became wildly popular after he had written a book called “The Thrill of the Chase,” talking about his life and the treasure.  While many believe the treasure is real, others think it’s a hoax. VOA’s Penelope Poulou visited the area and spoke with Fenn about the meaning of it all

Latest Episodes
Thu, 10/03/2019 - 15:25
Iraq's Violent Protests Raise Fears Over Country's Future
Iraq's Violent Protests Raise Fears Over Country's Future
Thu, 10/03/2019 - 11:27
Turkey Marks Anniversary of Khashoggi Murder
Commemoration in Istanbul for Murdered Journalist Jamal Khashoggi
Thu, 10/03/2019 - 02:51
Rehab Center Helps Sloths Hurt by Human Activity
Rehab Center Helps Sloths Hurt by Human Activity
Thu, 10/03/2019 - 02:30
Ocean Heatwave Threatens Hawaii's Coral - Again
Ocean Heatwave Threatens Hawaii's Coral - Again
Thu, 10/03/2019 - 02:14
US Health Delegation Committed to Fighting Ebola Outbreak in DRC
US Health Delegation Committed to Fighting Ebola Outbreak in DRC