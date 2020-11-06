Faith Groups Gather for Post-Vote Prayer, Song & Solidarity
November 06, 2020
Muslims, Buddhists, Christians, Jews and members of other faiths have come together in New York City for a post-election gathering featuring prayer, singing and expressions of solidarity. The New York gathering took place as vote counting from Tuesday’s presidential election took place in several key states, as VOA’s Mariama Diallo reports.