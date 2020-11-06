2020 USA Votes

Faith Groups Gather for Post-Vote Prayer, Song & Solidarity

November 06, 2020 01:13 AM
Muslims, Buddhists, Christians, Jews and members of other faiths have come together in New York City for a post-election gathering featuring prayer, singing and expressions of solidarity.  The New York gathering took place as vote counting from Tuesday’s presidential election took place in several key states, as VOA’s Mariama Diallo reports.

Mariama Diallo
By
Mariama Diallo
