Families Press Ugandan Government on Missing Relatives
February 09, 2021 09:21 AM
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.
There’s a growing outcry in Uganda from relatives of missing opposition supporters who were detained by security forces ahead of last month’s election. As Halima Athumani reports from Kampala, the government confirms 44 people have gone missing since November and that most are from the opposition National Unity Party.
Videographer: Francis Mukasa