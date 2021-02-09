Africa

Families Press Ugandan Government on Missing Relatives

February 09, 2021 09:21 AM
There’s a growing outcry in Uganda from relatives of missing opposition supporters who were detained by security forces ahead of last month’s election. As Halima Athumani reports from Kampala, the government confirms 44 people have gone missing since November and that most are from the opposition National Unity Party.

Videographer: Francis Mukasa

Halima Athumani
By
Halima Athumani
