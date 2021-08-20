Family of Hawks Builds Nest in Middle of Manhattan

In the heart of Manhattan lives a pair of unlikely neighbors, after a family of hawks built a nest near the window of an apartment building. Two families — human and fowl — are now watching each other, and the world is watching them through social media. Anna Nelson was fortunate enough to see this interaction with her own eyes. Anna Rice narrates her report.

Camera: Dmitrii Vershinin, Natalia Latukhina, Maxim Avloshenko

