The Fate of Syria's Idlib to Top Turkey, Russia, Iran Talks

September 13, 2019 03:04 AM
The Fate of Syria's Idlib to Top Turkey, Russia, Iran Talks
Turkish, Iranian and Russian presidents will meet in Ankara Monday under the Astana process, where the three countries regularly meet to try and resolve the Syrian conflict. The fate of the last rebel enclave in Idlib is expected top the agenda. With Syrian regime forces threatening to overrun Idlib, Ankara is warning of a humanitarian disaster. Dorian Jones reports from Istanbul.
 

