Silicon Valley & Technology

A Father in Quarantine, a Wedding and a Robot  

March 19, 2020 11:53 AM
Embed
This program will begin at
This program has ended.

A father in quarantine on a Marine base in California was able to attend his daughter’s wedding hundreds of kilometers away in Arizona. He did so through a “telepresence robot,” directing its movements, mingling with guests and watching from the sidelines as his daughter danced at the wedding party. With more people worldwide severely curtailing their movements to fight the coronavirus, they are also getting creative about how to still be part of big moments in their lives. Michelle Quinn reports.

Michelle Quinn
By
Michelle Quinn
Silicon Valley Bureau Chief
Latest Episodes
Thu, 03/19/2020 - 10:12
Pakistan Economy Hurt by Shopping Mall Closures in USA, Europe
Pakistan Economy Hurt by Shopping Mall Closures in USA, Europe
Thu, 03/19/2020 - 01:55
Apps Educate, Entertain During COVID School Closures
Unique Apps Educate, Entertain During COVID School Closures
Thu, 03/19/2020 - 01:56
New York’s Chinatown Quiet Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
New York’s Chinatown Quiet Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
Wed, 03/18/2020 - 23:20
Renowned Chef Repurposing Restaurants as Community Kitchens Amidst Coronavirus Scare  
Renowned Chef Repurposing Restaurants as Community Kitchens Amidst Coronavirus Scare
Wed, 03/18/2020 - 23:07
Trump Invokes Defense Production Act to Fight Coronavirus 
Trump Invokes Defense Production Act to Fight Coronavirus