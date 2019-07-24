FBI Director: China Poses Biggest Counterintelligence Threat to US
July 24, 2019 09:29 AM
FBI Director Christopher Wray says China right now poses a more serious counter-intelligence threat to the United States than any other country, including Russia. In his testimony Tuesday before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Wray described the threat as "more challenging, more comprehensive and more concerning than any counter-intelligence threat" he can think of. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports.