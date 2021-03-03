US Politics

FBI Director to US Lawmakers: Capitol Riot Was Domestic Terrorism

March 03, 2021 03:26 AM
Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Christopher Wray told U.S. lawmakers on Tuesday that the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol by pro-Trump rioters trying to overturn Joe Biden’s election victory was domestic terrorism. As VOA’s congressional correspondent Katherine Gypson reports, Wray admitted the bureau did have raw intelligence warning of violence that day.

