Fearing COVID Infection, Some Elderly US Poll Workers Will Stay Home on Election Day
August 22, 2020 02:36 AM
Some elderly Americans who normally volunteer to work at election polling stations say they will stay home this year because of the risk of contracting COVID-19. The elderly are the most vulnerable to the coronavirus and this is likely to have an effect on the November elections, not just for turnout but also at the polling stations themselves because they depend on volunteer workers. More in this report by Valentina Vasilyeva, narrated by Anna Rice.